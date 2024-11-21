Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George goes down with knee injury as Big 3 last two quarters in first game together

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

For the first time all season, the Philadelphia 76ers had their All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the court. However, that lasted all of two quarters.

George, who missed the start of the season with a left-knee bone bruise, hyperextended the same left knee early in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He didn’t return.

Paul George left tonight’s game after suffering an injury early in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/kqZh76FsaV — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 21, 2024

Head coach Nick Nurse said after the game that it appears George didn’t suffer any structural damage and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Since Maxey was on a minutes restriction coming back from a hamstring injury, the three played together for just six minutes.

The 76ers lost 117-111. It was their fifth straight defeat.

Philadelphia 76ers’ season continues to spiral as they fall to 2-12

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 76ers have had a nightmare start to the season. Embiid has played in only four games due to left-knee injury management and a three-game suspension for getting into an altercation with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist. Philadelphia is 0-4 when Embiid plays.

George has missed six games because of his previous left-knee injury. It’s not known how much time he could miss this time.

Maxey returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last six games due to a hamstring injury.

George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers as the franchise was hoping he would be the final piece to the championship puzzle.

However, with the injuries and lackluster play by some of the complementary players, Philadelphia is 2-12 on the season.

It got so bad prior to Wednesday night’s loss that Maxey called out Embiid during a closed-door team meeting Monday night after they blew a 19-point lead to the Miami Heat.

The only bright spot has been rookie Jared McCain, who leads all rookies in scoring at 15.2 points per game. He’s already scored in double figures nine times.

