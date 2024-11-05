Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid learns fate after shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s been an eventful season for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, and he hasn’t even played in a game yet.

Embiid has missed the first six games of the year in what the 76ers have deemed “left knee injury management.” The former MVP played in just 39 regular-season games last year due to surgery for a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. He returned in time for the playoffs, when the 76ers lost in the first round to the New York Knicks.

The 76ers were also fined $100,000 for making misleading public comments about Embiid’s health.

Embiid has faced criticism for missing the start of the season and his load-management strategy. The situation came to a boiling point following Saturday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid shoved The Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the 76ers’ locker room. Hayes had criticized Embiid in a recent column, mentioning Embiid’s late brother and young son while doing so. Multiple people witnessed the altercation.

Three days later, the NBA has announced its disciplinary action.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid suspended multiple games

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The NBA has suspended Embiid for three games.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice President and head of basketball operations, in a statement. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/eOQoaZxdUT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 5, 2024

Embiid’s suspension will begin when he is finally active and able to play.

The suspension comes just as The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Embiid could have played as soon as Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The hope, as team sources shared Monday, is that Embiid could play as soon as Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers (unless he’s suspended by then),” Amick wrote. “He recently began practicing in five-on-five action, worked out extensively before the game against the Suns and is expected to take part in individual workouts Tuesday in Los Angeles that will set the stage for what comes next. Barring a setback, it seems likely there is an end in sight here very soon.”

The 76ers have struggled mightily without Embiid, falling to 1-5 after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Paul George finally made his team debut after dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. He finished the game with 15 points.

