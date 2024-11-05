New report reveals when Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid might finally return

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s been an eventful season for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, and he hasn’t even played in a game yet.

Embiid has missed the first six games of the year in what the 76ers have deemed “left knee injury management.” The former MVP played in just 39 regular-season games last year due to surgery for a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. He returned in time for the playoffs, when the 76ers lost in the first round to the New York Knicks.

The 76ers were also fined $100,000 for making misleading public comments about Embiid’s health.

Embiid has faced criticism for missing the start of the season and his load-management strategy. The situation came to a boiling point following Saturday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid is accused of shoving The Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the 76ers’ locker room. Hayes had criticized Embiid in a recent column, mentioning Embiid’s late brother and young son while doing so. Multiple people witnessed the altercation.

Embiid is expected to be suspended for the incident.

Despite these developments, there may be clarity on when Embiid will finally take the floor.

Joel Embiid could reportedly return to Philadelphia 76ers as soon as tomorrow

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports Embiid could play as soon as Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The hope, as team sources shared Monday, is that Embiid could play as soon as Wednesday’s game against the LA Clippers (unless he’s suspended by then),” Amick wrote. “He recently began practicing in five-on-five action, worked out extensively before the game against the Suns and is expected to take part in individual workouts Tuesday in Los Angeles that will set the stage for what comes next. Barring a setback, it seems likely there is an end in sight here very soon.”

As Amick noted, Embiid’s availability Wednesday could depend on whether the NBA issues a suspension before then.

The 76ers have struggled mightily without Embiid, falling to 1-5 after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Paul George finally made his team debut after dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. He finished the game with 15 points.

