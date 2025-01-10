Philadelphia 76ers lose Rookie of the Month for season due to knee injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season has been devastated by injuries.

Former NBA MVP Joel Embiid has appeared in just 13 of the team’s 35 games due to various issues: left knee injury management, a three-game suspension for a locker room confrontation with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, and a sinus fracture. He’s currently missing his third consecutive game with a left foot sprain.

Paul George, who signed a maximum four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers, has started only 24 games this season after suffering two separate hyperextended left knees. He’s averaging 16.2 points per game.

Tyrese Maxey, who completes the 76ers’ Big 3, missed six games with a hamstring strain.

The injury bug has also affected key role players, including Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Lowry. Now, a promising rookie’s season has come to an early end.

Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round pick now out for rest of season

The 76ers announced Thursday that Jared McCain, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Duke, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 13 against the Indiana Pacers.

“Jared McCain was reviewed today by the surgeon who performed surgery on his left knee on December 17. He is progressing well and will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season,” the 76ers said in a statement via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Further updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate.”

McCain had quickly become a fan favorite in Philadelphia, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for November. During that month, he recorded seven games with 20 or more points, including performances of 30 and 34 points.

In 23 games before his injury, the rookie guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

