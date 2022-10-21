Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury the star big man dealt with during the summer.

The 76ers enter the 2022-2023 season as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference. With a few months of the regular season, a couple of playoff rounds, and a training camp under their belts, there are high expectations in Philly for the combo of MVP candidate Joel Embiid and 14-time All-Star James Harden.

Unfortunately, things have not gotten off to a good start. Following the first few days of the regular season, the team is 0-2 after decisive losses to fellow Eastern Conference contenders the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. While Harden has played well being in the best shape of his career, Embiid has not quite seemed himself and his conditioning has been pointed to as the main reason.

Well, on Friday head coach Doc Rivers had an explanation for Embiid’s conditioning issues, and it could spell serious problems for the team and their top player all season.

Joel Embiid’s plantar fasciitis could haunt the Philadelphia 76ers all season

On Friday afternoon, NBC Sports 76ers beat writer Noah Levick reported some interesting information Rivers gave the press about an issue Embiid had during the summer. An issue that hindered him from keeping his conditioning at a higher level heading into the season.

“Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason, which has contributed to his conditioning not being at its best early in the year. Rivers said Embiid isn’t bothered by that now, that he expects him to get into better shape and a better rhythm.” – Doc Rivers on Embiid’s conditioning issues

For the uninitiated, plantar fasciitis is “one of the most common causes of heel pain. It involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot and connects the heel bone to the toes (via the MayoClinic.org).” What makes such an injury frustrating, it is very common for it to reoccur.

Joel Embiid stats (2022): 2 G, 20.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1 BPG

While he has avoided such injuries in recent years, a foot injury is what cost Embiid the first two years of his career after he was slow to heal from surgery for a stress fracture. Furthermore, foot (and knee) problems are common for big men in basketball. Embiid has dealt with both during his impressive career.

If the plantar fasciitis were to return it could cost him a substantial amount of playing time so it can heal fully, or limit him from being the MVP-caliber player he was last season. Both would be devastating to the 76ers’ championship hopes this season.