3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers 0-2 start is a sign of things to come

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second consecutive game to open the season, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks by the score of 90-88 at home on Thursday night.

It was a close affair with both teams struggling shooting from the field. While Philadelphia did outscore Milwaukee by eight points in the fourth quarter, this was not enough for the team to come back. No 76ers player outside of James Harden hit from the field in the final 7:13 of the game. Joel Embiid continued to struggle shooting. Tyrese Maxey was nowhere to be found late in the game. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris scored all of nine points. Once Wesley Matthews hit a dagger three, this one was over.

Losing to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to open the season is not the end of the world. But it comes with a caveat. Milwaukee is still without star wing Khris Middleton and was still able to come away with a road win. Boston’s victory over Philadelphia in the opener Tuesday evening came in its first game without suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

There has to be some concern here. Below, we look at three reasons why Philadelphia’s 0-2 start could be a sign of things to come.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers standing in Sportsnaut’s updated NBA power rankings

Joel Embiid’s struggles are worrisome

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Bucks, Embiid shot 0-of-7 from the field with zero points while turning the ball over three times. Embiid’s body language and attitude did not help matters, either, as some watching the game pointed out.

This is one of the worst quarters Joel Embiid has ever played. So sloppy. Constant pouting. Low energy. When are we getting the MVP revenge year? pic.twitter.com/XH9xWNgTPQ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 21, 2022

Regardless of Harden’s presence in Philadelphia, Embiid is the engine that makes this thing go. He’s the heart and soul of the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s the franchise. If he’s giving less-than-average effort while displaying poor body language, it’s going to impact the team as a whole. When you’re being turned away by Brook Lopez at the hoop, there’s something going on.

BROOK LOPEZ WITH THE MONSTER BLOCK ON JOEL EMBIID 😱pic.twitter.com/jjOcynuwkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

Joel Embiid stats (Thursday night): 6-of-21 shooting, 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 turnovers

That’s just not going to cut it.

Related: Michael Rubin sells his stake in the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers bench is a major issue

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s game saw Philly’s second unit score all of 13 points. Rivers pretty much shortened the bench to two players with Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton being the only reserves to see more than eight minutes. That could have been by design, but it’s not good enough. Meanwhile, the Bucks’ bench scored 29 points despite Jevon Carter having to join the starting five with Middleton out.

In their 126-117 loss to Boston on Tuesday, the 76ers’ second unit collected all of 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The reserves were a combined minus-20 when on the court. Rivers must start trusting other reserves to extend Philadelphia’s bench. Right now, that’s not the case.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and NBA’s top-50 players of 2022-23

Philadelphia 76ers schedule doesn’t ease up too much

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After taking on substandard teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers over the next two games, Philadelphia must contend with nine consecutive playoff-caliber squads before a November 13 date with the Utah Jazz.

This span includes multiple outings against the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks with the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks mixed in.

Following the Utah outing, Philadelphia then goes up against these Bucks as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets in a three-game span.

There’s no rest for the weary here. If Philadelphia doesn’t get this right, it could easily fall down big time in the Eastern Conference standings heading into December. There’s pressure here. That’s for sure.