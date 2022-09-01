PGA Tour legend mocks LIV Golf as ‘a tour for players who don’t have confidence’

PGA Tour great Gary Player had some harsh comments for the legendary tour’s new rival LIV Golf and questioned the character of the players that have joined its roster.

In just a few months, LIV has quickly become a serious threat to the PGA. In being backed by the finance wing of the Saudi Arabian government, the new tour has been able to offer up huge tournament purses and signing bonuses that were previously unheard of in the sport. Unsurprisingly, the massive payouts have lured quite a few of the PGA Tour’s top players, including most recently world No. 2 player Cameron Smith.

Well, one legend of the PGA is no fan of LIV and their approach to professional golf. Two aspects that separate LIV from the PGA is the fact that they have no cuts, and there is a team element to each tournament that offers an extra purse. On Tuesday, the nine-time major winner Player told BBC Radio that LIV does not offer anywhere near the challenge the PGA play does, and the tour is for athletes who lack confidence in their abilities.

“I wouldn’t take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours. I worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut? What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands. It’s a tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future. They don’t have the confidence they can be winners. It’s never going to compare to the regular tour. No chance.” Gary player on flaws in LIV golf

Gary Players says Cameron Smith got bad advice in leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

When it comes to rising star Cameron Smith, a popular talent with golf fans and fellow players, Player was very confused by his decision to join LIV earlier this week. In his mind, playing on the PGA Tour is the fastest route to superstardom for elite competitors, and now the 2022 Open champion has lost that opportunity by playing for LIV Golf.

“Here’s a young man I really thought was going to be a superstar. Now, what sort of future does he have? Will he be able to realize this great dream of being a champion? I don’t know. I don’t blame [Henrik] Stenson for going. He had no money, so he had to go. But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisors have given him the wrong advice.” Gary Player on cameron Smith’s LIV defection [h/t Yahoo Sports]

Smith, 29, was one of six players in the top-100 rankings who joined the Saudi-backed league this week, and are set to make their debut at LIV’s fourth event next week in Boston, Massachusetts.