PG Elliot Cadeau, top ’24 recruit, commits to UNC

Elliot Cadeau, one of the highest-rated point guards in the Class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina on Wednesday.

Cadeau is a junior from New Jersey who attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo. Before settling on the Tar Heels, the 6-footer considered offers from Louisville, Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech and Syracuse. His only official visits were to Louisville, Texas Tech and North Carolina.

He told ESPN, “When I think about UNC, I see a winning culture and I want to be a part of it.”

ESPN ranks Cadeau as the No. 2 point guard and the No. 11 overall prospect in his class. 247 Sports lists him as the No. 1 point guard and the No. 8 overall recruit.

Cadeau told ESPN of the Tar Heels’ coach, “Hubert Davis has been recruiting me for a long time. He has made me a priority, and that means a lot to me. He said I would have a chance to start. Coach Davis is a genuine guy.”

Now that he has picked his destination, Cadeau next must decide if he will reclassify to the Class of 2023, which would allow him to play for the Tar Heels next fall.

North Carolina (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) re-entered the AP Top 25 this week at No. 25 after beating Ohio State and Michigan in its past two games. The Tar Heels have won four in a row as they resume ACC play on Friday at Pitt.

