Peyton Stovall, Arkansas oust Auburn in CWS elimination game

Peyton Stovall amassed five hits and three RBIs as Arkansas routed Auburn 11-1 on Tuesday in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Razorbacks (48-21) move on to face Ole Miss in the Bracket 2 final on Wednesday. The Razorbacks need to beat the Rebels on both Wednesday and Thursday to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while Ole Miss would advance with just one more win.

The Tigers (46-22) managed just four hits as their season ended.

Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner collected three hits and three RBIs apiece while Braydon Webb and Robert Moore each had two hits for Arkansas. Lanzilli belted the Razorbacks’ only homer.

Arkansas starter Will McEntire threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Bobby Peirce homered for Auburn’s lone run.

