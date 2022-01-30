Peyton Manning makes SNL appearance, speaks on Tom Brady retirement

Even though he retired from the NFL after winning the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015, Peyton Manning has remained in the spotlight. Even though he no longer relies on a “laser rocket arm“, the Hall of Fame quarterback has found success in many different avenues, usually relating to being on television in some way.

While his work on the Manning MegaCasts on Monday Night Football has been entertaining, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback also has a great sense of humor, which we’ve seen plenty of times over the years in his various commercials producing comedy gold. He’s also hosted the longest-running sketch comedy series in the United States, Saturday Night Live, back in March of 2007, which produced several more humorous moments.

Recently, on Jan. 29, Manning appeared on the sketch comedy series on NBC along with SNL Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost and he offered his opinion on several current events, though not quite the ones relating to football, to Jost’s disappointment. Jost even tried to ask Manning’s opinion on Tom Brady retiring, but Manning only wanted to talk about “Emily in Paris: Season two”, where he apparently lost track of time and ended up binge-watching the entire series, missing the Divisional Round playoff games altogether.

We need Peyton to break down all of our favorite shows. 😂 (via @nbcsnl) pic.twitter.com/5uTCxFa2gb — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2022

When asked about Tom Brady possibly retiring, Manning replied “Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris.” He went on to make more comparisons from TB12 relating his interpersonal relationships with the main character of his new favorite show.

He even took to the X’s and O’s, drawing up some “relationship plays”, all the while making football terms throughout the entire film review. It was genius. I don’t know what this show is all about and I still won’t be checking it out, but now thanks to Manning’s expert breakdown, we won’t have to.

Peyton Manning taking advice from Emily in Paris for next big move?

As far as Peyton Manning’s actual plans, last we heard, he might be getting involved in becoming part of the Denver Broncos ownership group, when the team is put up for sale. A little additional PR positivity from making an appearance on a popular comedy show can’t hurt.

Like he said “if there’s anything I’ve learned from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself”. Could that include buying the Broncos? I don’t know but his latest appearance was awesome. As he said at the end of his appearance “Go Bills!”.

