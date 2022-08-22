Peter Gojowczyk, Tallon Griekspoor earn sweeps at Winston-Salem

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

German Peter Gojowczyk, Dutch lucky loser Tallon Griekspoor and American Steve Johnson were among those to win in straight sets on Monday in the round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Gojowczyk defeated Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3, Griekspoor toppled Japan’s Taro Daniel 7-6 (3), 6-3 and Johnson earned a 6-3, 6-2 win in an all-American match against qualifier Emilio Nava. Swedish wild card Mikael Ymer also pulled off a sweep, besting Argentina’s Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth of Australia, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, Chilean Alejandro Tabilo and Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei also won their respective matches to advance to the next round.

Five matches were slated for the nightcap, including a battle between wild card Dominic Thiem of Austria and American wild card J.J. Wolf, and a round-of-32 matchup between sixth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

–Field Level Media