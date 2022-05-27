Pete Alonso’s memorable month continues as Mets nip Phillies

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso continued his red-hot May by homering and finishing with four RBIs Friday night for the host New York Mets, who held off a comeback bid by the Philadelphia Phillies to earn an 8-6 win in the opener of a three-game series.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mets, who have yet to drop three in a row. The Phillies have lost eight of 12.

Alonso opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first before hitting a two-run homer in the third and delivering an RBI double in the fourth to extend the Mets’ lead to 7-0.

The first baseman has 45 RBIs this season, the most ever in franchise history before Memorial Day.

Eduardo Escobar also had a sacrifice fly in the first off Bailey Falter (0-2), while Mark Canha had an RBI single in the opening frame. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single in the fourth and Starling Marte added a run-scoring groundout in the sixth.

Carlos Carrasco (5-1) carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth before the Phillies scored six times in the frame. Carrasco was charged with five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back RBI singles and Jean Segura had a run-scoring groundout before Carrasco exited following a walk to Odubel Herrera. Garrett Stubbs greeted Chasen Shreve with a three-run homer to pull the Phillies within 7-6, but Shreve got Bryson Stott to ground out to first before Drew Smith tossed a hitless seventh.

Seth Lugo inherited a two-on, two-out jam from Joely Rodriguez in the eighth, but he got pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to pop out to first. Edwin Diaz allowed a hit but struck out three in the ninth to earn his 11th save.

Falter, making a spot start as the Phillies temporarily go to a six-man rotation, allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings.

–Field Level Media