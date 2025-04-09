Mets slugger Pete Alonso and his wife are expecting

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets‘ first home series of 2025 was extra special for Pete Alonso.

The slugger and his wife, Haley Walsh, announced on Instagram on Saturday morning that they’re expecting their first child. “baby alonso 2025,” Walsh captioned the photos. “we can’t wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad.” In the slideshow, Walsh is wearing a full-length, shimmering white dress, while Alonso opted for a more casual, all black ensemble.

Alonso and Walsh have been together since 2015. The pair met while the Mets star was playing summer baseball in the Cape Cod League while he was also a student at the University of Florida. Alonso proposed to Walsh in 2018 and the couple got married in 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

The first baseman and four-time All-Star signed a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets this offseason, which includes an opt-out after 2025. The deal came after a long free agency saga in which team and player publicly expressed concerns over money before coming to an agreement.

The Mets’ home opener was successful for the entire team, as they swept the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Alonso scored a home run in his first plate appearance in Friday’s series opener and was celebrated by fans, even coming out from the dugout to acknowledge the cheers.