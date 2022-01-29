Chicago Bears hiring Pep Hamilton as OC would be perfect for Justin Fields

The 2022 offseason is a crucial step for the Chicago Bears organization as a whole. Moving on from their general manager and head coach are big decisions. While they’ve already made new hires, they still need arguably their most important role filled — the offensive coordinator. Pep Hamilton has been linked to the Bears, and he’d be the perfect piece to help Justin Fields solve the NFL puzzle.

As ESPN1000’s David Kaplan shared Friday, the Bears have interviewed Hamilton for their OC gig. But there may be a new favorite who’s emerged for the gig, Luke Getsy, who currently works in the Green Bay Packers organization as their quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator has been offered the job. Getsy is also known to be in high demand from both the Broncos and possibly in line for a promotion in Green Bay.

Some have even speculated that both Getsy and Hamilton could land in Chicago.

Nevertheless, the Bears may not even get their chance to hire Getsy. Either way, Hamilton might actually be the better option for the Chicago Bears.

Justin Fields will thrive under Pep Hamilton’s tutelage

Both Luke Getsy and Pep Hamilton are fine options for the Bears’ offensive coordinator gig, but the latter has more years of experience, and a wider variety of quarterbacks he’s helped train.

Jay Cutler (Chicago Bears)

Andrew Luck (Stanford and Indianapolis Colts)

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

Davis Mills (Houston Texans)

In all, Hamilton has 13 years of NFL experience, including three with the Bears and three seasons as an offensive coordinator from 2013-15 with the Colts. He also has playcalling experience and even some time as a head coach, with the DC Defenders in the XFL.

If Justin Fields is the quarterback the Bears think he is, Hamilton should be able to get the most out of the 22-year old QB. The earlier they hire Hamilton, the sooner the work can begin. Hamilton can help provide Fields with a plethora of training materials aimed at developing into a star during his first full season as a starter.

Considered a QB guru, if the Bears are serious about getting the most out of the player they traded two first-round picks for, they’ll need to start investing in his future. Hiring an experienced coordinator such as Pep Hamilton may be the best move this franchise can make during the 2022 offseason.