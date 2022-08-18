Pittsburgh Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate head coach

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Todd Reirden to associate head coach and gave the former bench boss a two-year extension on Thursday.

Reirden, 51, has served as a Penguins assistant coach since 2020 and oversees the team’s defensive group and power-play unit. Under his guidance, the Penguins’ goals-against average (2.71) ranked fifth-best in the NHL in 2021-22.

“As a coaching staff we value Todd’s knowledge, experience and passion for the game,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He challenges us, as coaches, to be better every day and his relationships with the players are invaluable. He is deserving of this promotion and we are excited for him.”

Reirden went 89-46-16 in two seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2018-20. He took the Caps to the playoffs both seasons, going 5-10.

–Field Level Media