Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft

Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team’s bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft.

Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks.

“To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together,” Porter said on his Twitter account. “I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful.

“After careful thought I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

Thank You Penn State ?? pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2 — Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) November 30, 2022

Porter was named All-Big Ten first-team defense by both the media and coaches on Tuesday. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his 13 seasons.

Joey Porter Jr. is a semifinalist for the Bednarik (top defensive player) and Thorpe (top defensive back) awards. He didn’t record an interception this season but had 11 passes defensed and 27 tackles for the Nittany Lions (10-2).

Porter’s announcement comes two days after Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions.

Fashanu’s decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared.

–Field Level Media