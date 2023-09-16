Penix throws 4 TDs as No. 8 Washington destroys Michigan St.

Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Penix Jr. completed 27 of 35 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns as No. 8 Washington spoiled the debut of Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett, routing the Spartans 41-7 Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Tight end Jack Westover made three TD receptions for the Huskies (3-0), who amassed 713 yards of total offense.

Michigan State (2-1) managed just 261 yards. Noah Kim was 12-of-31 passing for 136 yards with one interception, and Nate Carter rushed for 48 yards on 17 attempts.

Backup QB Katin Houser scored the Spartans’ lone touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:48 remaining to cap a 99-yard drive.

Barnett took over at the start of the week from Mel Tucker, who was suspended after being accused of sexual misconduct. Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in MSU history, returned to the sidelines as Barnett’s associate coach, but it mattered little against the Huskies’ high-powered offense.

Penix was 20 of 25 for 375 yards and four TDs in the first half as the Huskies built a 35-0 lead.

Washington receiver Germie Bernard, a transfer from Michigan State, opened the scoring on a 1-yard run on an end around.

Westover made a 5-yard TD reception late in the first quarter to give the Huskies a 14-0 lead.

Washington’s next drive featured a 30-yard scoring reception by Ja’Lynn Polk on perhaps one of Penix’s worst passes. Penix tried to hit tight end Quentin Moore, but the ball was tipped by Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall before falling into Polk’s hands. Polk wove down the middle of the field and dove into the end zone.

Westover scored on 13- and 6-yard catches later on in the second quarter — the latter with 6 seconds left in the half — to make it 35-0.

The Huskies drove to MSU’s 2-yard line on their opening drive of the second half but had to settle for a Grady Gross’ 22-yard field goal.

Gross kicked a 29-yarder to cap the Huskies’ next possession to extend the lead to 41-0.

The Huskies nearly had three receivers with 100-plus yards. Rome Odunze had eight catches for 180 yards and Polk made five receptions for 118. Jalen McMillan had four catches for 96 yards before suffering an apparent left knee injury on the final drive of the first half. He didn’t return.

