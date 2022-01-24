Penguins’ Teddy Blueger out 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) takes a shot on goal in the first period of the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw Monday, general manager Ron Hextall announced. Blueger is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Blueger suffered the injury during the first period of Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon hit Blueger into the boards, causing his nose to bleed in addition to breaking his jaw.

In his fourth NHL season (all with Pittsburgh), Blueger has tallied 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 40 games. He has centered the Penguins’ third line behind franchise legends Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Pittsburgh re-signed Blueger last July to a two-year deal with an annual average value of $2.2 million.

–Field Level Media