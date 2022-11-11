fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published November 11, 2022

Penguins snap third-period tie, down Maple Leafs

Sportsnaut
Nov 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Aston-Reese (12) scores a goal and celebrates with Toronto Maple Leafs center Denis Malgin (62) and Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Brock McGinn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who have won two straight after losing seven in a row.

Casey DeSmith stopped 28 shots for Pittsburgh in his second consecutive start.

Zach-Aston Reese and William Nylander scored for Toronto in the annual Hall of Fame game.

Erik Kallgren made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.

Pittsburgh capitalized on a Toronto turnover to take the lead at 1:54 of the third period. Danton Heinen set up McGinn, who shot from the right circle for his third goal of the season.

Aston-Reese, a former Penguin, pounced on a loose puck after Denis Malgin’s shot toward the net to score his second goal of the season at 13:49 of the first period. David Kampf also earned an assist.

Malkin, who took two minor penalties during the first period, scored his sixth goal of the season at 19:24 of the first. It came after Chad Ruhwedel’s shot bounced off Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie.

Toronto had a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Malkin’s spinning backhand pass set up Zucker’s fourth goal of the season on a laser from the right hash mark at 1:08 of the second period. Marcus Pettersson also earned an assist.

About one minute after he hit the goal post during a power play, Nylander converted a pass from Morgan Rielly for his sixth goal of the season at 17:17 of the second to tie the game 2-2. Kris Letang was serving a tripping penalty. Mitchell Marner also notched an assist.

Toronto led 26-15 in shots on goal after two periods.

After McGinn’s go-ahead goal, Zucker came close at 10:54 of the third, but his shot was deflected wide.

Guentzel scored into the empty net for his eighth goal of the season at 19:47 of the third.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming was given a long ovation before the game.

–Field Level Media

Share: