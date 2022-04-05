fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 5, 2022

Penguins sign F Lukas Svejkovsky to entry-level deal

Sportsnaut
Mar 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General exterior view of the Mario Lemieux statue outside the PPG PAINTS Arena as the NHL game scheduled between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders was suspended due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year, entry-level contract that would pay him about $860,000 per season at the NHL level.

Svejkovsky, 20, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Penguins in 2020.

He has spent the past four seasons in the Western Hockey League and has career highs in goals (32), assists (41) and points (73) in 55 games this season between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Medicine Hat Tigers.

A Tampa, Fla., native, he is the son of Jaroslav Svejkovsky, who played 113 career NHL games from 1996-2000 with the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

–Field Level Media

Share: