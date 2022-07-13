Penguins sign D Jan Rutta to 3-year contract

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Jan Rutta to a three-year contract worth $8.25 million on Wednesday.

The Penguins also signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract worth $775,000, and defenseman Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, two-way deal worth an average annual value of $762,500 at the NHL level.

Rutta, 31, had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) and a career-best plus-25 rating in 76 games last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He has 61 points (12 goals, 49 assists) in 238 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Lightning.

Tokarski, 32, posted a 10-12-5 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 29 appearances (28 starts) last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

He owns a 22-32-12 record with two shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and .902 save percentage in 76 games (65 starts) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and Sabres.

Ouellet, 28, spent the past four seasons in the Canadiens organization. He totaled 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) in 61 games last season with Laval of the American Hockey League.

