Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Jack St. Ivany to two-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

The deal runs through the 2023-24 season and carries and average annual value of $950,000 at the NHL level.

St. Ivany, 23, played collegiately at Boston College (2020-22) and Yale (2018-20) and tallied 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) in 115 games.

St. Ivany was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound California native won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championship.

–Field Level Media