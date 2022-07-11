Penguins re-sign forward Alex Nylander for 2022-23

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Alex Nylander for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

The deal announced by general manager Ron Hextall is a two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

Nylander was acquired in a Jan. 5 trade that sent forward Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nylander, 24, spent the rest of the season at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL, tallying 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 44 games.

The Calgary native has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 84 career NHL games with Buffalo and Chicago.

Nylander was a first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Sabres in 2016. He is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.

–Field Level Media