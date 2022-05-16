Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle recovering from knee surgery

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle underwent successful surgery on his left knee Monday.

The procedure was done by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Boyle, injured on Friday in Game 6 against the New York Rangers, has an expected recovery time of six weeks.

The Penguins’ season ended Sunday in New York with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 of the first-round series.

Boyle had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 66 games in the regular season and added two assists in the playoffs.

Boyle, 37, has 252 career points (141 goals, 111 assists) in 871 games over 14 seasons with eight teams.

