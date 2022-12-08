Penguins D Kris Letang returns to ice after stroke

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering a stroke.

Letang, 35, was on the ice wearing a regular yellow practice jersey.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion suffered the stroke on Nov. 28. He briefly skated last Thursday and did so again in full gear on Tuesday morning before the team began its practice session.

Letang missed more than two months in 2014 following a stroke. Tests at the time revealed he was born with a tiny hole in the wall of his heart.

He has played 543 games in the regular season and 69 more in the playoffs since that initial diagnosis.

Letang has one goal and 11 assists in 21 games this season.

He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games (962), goals (145), assists (517) and points (662) by a defenseman. He won Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and trails only longtime teammates Sidney Crosby (1,134) and Evgeni Malkin (1,007) in games played for the franchise.

The team hasn’t announced when Letang will return to game action. They face the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday.

–Field Level Media