Paycom Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - paycomcenter.com

On game day, there is no other place to be than at Paycom Center, watching the Oklahoma City Thunder play basketball. If you’re planning a trip any time soon, here’s everything you will need to know ahead of your visit.

Where is Paycom Center located?

Paycom Center is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The address of Paycom Center is 100 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, 73102.

Who plays at Paycom Center?

The Oklahoma City Thunder play at Paycom Center.

What is the capacity of the Paycom Center?

The capacity at Paycom Center is 18,203, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Paycom Center?

Paycom Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

Related: NBA games today

How much is the parking at the Paycom Center?

Credit – parkingaccess.com

You can expect to pay around $10 at Paycom Center parking lots. More than 900 parking spaces are available in the underground parking garage at the neighboring Prairie Surf Studios.

Can you watch the Oklahoma City Thunder warm up at Paycom Center?

Yes, you can watch the teams warm up as they put up a few shots at Paycom Center before the game tips off. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

Related: Shop Oklahoma City Thunder jerseys

What can you bring into Paycom Center?

Bags must be no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Any bags larger than this listed size will not be allowed inside Paycom Center.

Is Paycom Center cashless?

Paycom Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Paycom Center?

Suites at Paycom Center cost between $4,500-$15,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Paycom Center feature interior lounge seating, a wet bar, an HDTV, and a dedicated suite attendant. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Paycom Center.

Related: Updated Oklahoma City Thunder power rankings

What is there to eat at Paycom Center?

Credit – Bryan – Wiki Commons

There are some delicious spots to eat at Paycom Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Schwabs : New York hot dogs, peanuts, soda, water, draft beer, Footlong Thunder dogs, and more in section 101.

: New York hot dogs, peanuts, soda, water, draft beer, Footlong Thunder dogs, and more in section 101. Full Court Press : Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, soda, gyro, grilled cheese, and more out in section 102.

: Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, soda, gyro, grilled cheese, and more out in section 102. Pizza Hut : Serving up personal pizzas to enjoy on gameday at section 321.

: Serving up personal pizzas to enjoy on gameday at section 321. FastBreak : Nachos, cotton candy, beer, craft beer, chili dogs, hot dogs, peanuts, pretzels, and more, out in sections 104 and 301.

: Nachos, cotton candy, beer, craft beer, chili dogs, hot dogs, peanuts, pretzels, and more, out in sections 104 and 301. Taco Camion : Nachos, tacos, water, soda, beer, and more are out in section 107.

: Nachos, tacos, water, soda, beer, and more are out in section 107. Wing n It : Fans looking for bone and boneless wings can head to section 111.

: Fans looking for bone and boneless wings can head to section 111. Loud City : Serving up classic meals like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, cotton candy, pretzels, chips, French Fries, and more out in section 309.

: Serving up classic meals like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, cotton candy, pretzels, chips, French Fries, and more out in section 309. Chop N’ Block : BBQ nachos, BBQ hot dogs, peanuts, and more out in section 115.

: BBQ nachos, BBQ hot dogs, peanuts, and more out in section 115. Mazzios : Personal pizza in cheese, pepperoni, and more out in sections 12 and 119.

: Personal pizza in cheese, pepperoni, and more out in sections 12 and 119. Alley Coop : Popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, onion rings, wing baskets, and more in the concourse at section 332.

: Popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, onion rings, wing baskets, and more in the concourse at section 332. On The Rocks Cocktails : Serving up signature cocktail drinks, High Noon, Wine, and more in section 327.

: Serving up signature cocktail drinks, High Noon, Wine, and more in section 327. Hoops & Hops : Fans looking for a wide selection of IPA drinks, wine, and more can head to section 105.

: Fans looking for a wide selection of IPA drinks, wine, and more can head to section 105. Old No.7 Club : Signature drinks, food, and more out in section 116.

: Signature drinks, food, and more out in section 116. Slam Burger : Signature classic hamburgers, along with the Impossible burger, fries, onion rings, soda, water, draft beer, and more, are out in section 117.

: Signature classic hamburgers, along with the Impossible burger, fries, onion rings, soda, water, draft beer, and more, are out in section 117. Ice Cream Cart : Sergin up a wide selection of ice cream flavors out in section 102.

: Sergin up a wide selection of ice cream flavors out in section 102. Popcorn Cart: Offering up many different flavors of popcorn out in section 106.

Related: Updated NBA Rookie of the Year race