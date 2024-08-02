Paving begins ahead of NASCAR’s reconfigured ROVAL race

The repave and reconfiguration process is underway for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

It was announced back in May that NASCAR’s return trip to the infield road course in Concord, North Carolina would come on a modified version of the track used in the fall since 2018.

As part of the reconfiguration, the straightaway coming out of Turn 5 has been extended and will create a new Turn 6, sending the field toward a much sharper hairpin in Turn 7.

A sharper apex in Turn 16 of the final chicane on the frontstretch will be created.

The circuit will still feature 17 total turns and a length of approximately 2.28 miles with 35 feet of elevation change.

“In just six short years, the ROVAL has created many unforgettable moments, from Ryan Blaney’s miraculous victory in the inaugural event and Chase Elliott’s unforgettable burnout in Heartburn Turn to AJ Allmendinger’s dramatic triumph for Kaulig Racing last season,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “These enhancements are designed to challenge drivers to further push their limits and race for the win in an event that will make or break the championship hopes of several Playoff contenders.”

The project calls for 600 tons of asphalt, 23,000 square feet of cement-stabilized base and 1,000 cubic yards of dirt. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Roval race weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series is October 11-13 and are playoff races for both tours.