Paul Goldschmidt extends streaks as Cardinals beat Padres

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman each hit a two-run homer to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 6-3 on Monday.

The Cardinals won for the seventh time in 10 games while the Padres lost for the fourth time in six.

Goldschmidt extended his on-base streak to 35 games and his hitting streak to 21 games. He has 22 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs in May.

Gorman went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs. He is batting .387 since arriving from Triple-A Memphis.

Cardinals opener Packy Naughton lasted 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits. Andre Pallante (1-0) worked the next 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits to earn the victory.

Padres starter Nick Martinez (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks in six innings.

San Diego broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. Jose Azocar doubled off Naughton and scored on Jurickson Profar’s RBI single against Pallante.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Tommy Edman hit a two-out single and Gorman followed with his homer. They increased their lead to 3-1 in the fifth but missed an opportunity to score more.

Brendan Donovan and Harrison Bader singled to open the inning. After Edman hit an RBI single and stole second base, Gorman walked. But Goldschmidt popped out and Nolan Arenado grounded into a double play.

The Padres cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth when Jake Cronenworth doubled and Austin Nolan greeted Giovanny Gallegos with an RBI single.

But the Cardinals made it 5-2 in the seventh inning when Gorman singled and Goldschmidt homered. In the same inning, they took a 6-2 lead when Juan Yepez and Albert Pujols drew walks and Yadier Molina hit an RBI double.

The Padres scored in the ninth against Ryan Helsley. Manny Machado hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-3, but Hosmer grounded into a game-ending double play.

