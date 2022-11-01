Paul George sinks late winner as Clippers edge Rockets

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George made a contested 15-foot baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 95-93 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday night.

George had 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the Clippers, who scored the game’s final seven points to break a four-game losing streak. Los Angeles never led in the fourth quarter until George sank his tiebreaking basket in the final seconds.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth consecutive game due to a knee ailment that will keep him out for at least two more contests. John Wall was held out for rest.

Ivica Zubac recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots while Marcus Morris Sr. added 11 points for Los Angeles.

Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 23 points off the bench and Alperen Sengun had 14 points and nine rebounds for Houston, which completed a winless four-game road trip and dropped to 0-6 on the road this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green scored 13 points apiece and Eric Gordon had 12 for the Rockets.

Houston led by five points on four occasions in the final quarter, but George’s fifth 3-pointer of the game knotted the score at 93 with 40.2 seconds remaining.

After a Houston timeout, George stole the ball from Gordon. The Clippers then used a timeout of their own and the ball went to George, who outmaneuvered Gordon to hit the deciding shot.

Gordon had an opportunity to tie the score but missed a left-handed layup just before the buzzer while being defended by Nicolas Batum.

The Clippers shot 42.5 percent from the field, including 9 of 36 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

Houston connected on 38.6 percent of its shots and was 8 of 28 (28.6 percent) from behind the arc.

Los Angeles held a 71-65 lead after Norman Powell’s basket with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

The Rockets answered with 11 straight points to take a five-point lead. Martin’s three-point play gave the Rockets a 74-71 lead, and Tari Eason made two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining to end the spurt.

Houston led 76-73 entering the fourth quarter and later scored five straight points to hold an 83-78 lead with 7:08 left in the game.

Porter stole the ball from George and drove in for a dunk to make it 90-86 with 4:02 to play.

Zubac slammed home a dunk with 1:17 left to cut the Clippers’ deficit to 93-90.

Martin scored 13 and Gordon added 12 as the Rockets led 52-51 at the break. George had 14 in the half for Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media