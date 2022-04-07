Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters on Thursday due to back spasms.

Casey was in a grouping with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith but was removed from the starting list after the opening round was delayed by wet conditions.

Due to injury, Paul Casey has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Casey, 44, who experienced back spasms at last month’s Dell Technologies Match Play, participated in the Par 3 Challenge on Wednesday.

He was below par in six of his previous eight rounds.

Casey finished 26th in the 2021 Masters and has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at Augusta National.

–Field Level Media