fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 7, 2022

Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms

Sportsnaut
Apr 10, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Paul Casey plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters on Thursday due to back spasms.

Casey was in a grouping with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith but was removed from the starting list after the opening round was delayed by wet conditions.

Casey, 44, who experienced back spasms at last month’s Dell Technologies Match Play, participated in the Par 3 Challenge on Wednesday.

He was below par in six of his previous eight rounds.

Casey finished 26th in the 2021 Masters and has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at Augusta National.

–Field Level Media

Share: