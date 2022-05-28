Paul Arriola’s brace propels FC Dallas past Orlando City

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Arriola scored a brace, and Franco Jara added a goal and an assist as visiting FC Dallas took over the game after halftime and defeated weary Orlando City SC 3-1 on Saturday.

Arriola and Jara scored goals three minutes apart early in the second half to give FC Dallas the lead it would carry to the end. FCD (7-3-4, 25 points) snapped their only two-game losing streak of the season.

Saturday’s match was the third in seven days for the Lions (6-5-3, 21 points), who defeated Inter Miami CF in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to advance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and drew at Austin FC on May 22.

After an evenly played first half, Orlando jumped in front in the third minute of added time.

A foul on the left edge of the box was called on Dallas’ Alan Velasco. Mauricio Pereyra took the free kick, arcing the ball onto the head of Ercan Kara, who leaped to push it past Dallas keeper Maarten Paes and into the upper right corner of the net.

Arriola tied the game at 1-1 in the 67th minute, ripping a left-footed shot past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese after a pass into the box by Jara. Arriola is the first Dallas player to score in five consecutive games since Jeff Cunningham in 2009.

Jara gave FCD the lead in the 70th minute on a beautiful connection with Jesus Ferreira. Ferreira baited the Orlando defense toward him as Jara waited just onside for a lofted pass from Ferreira. Jara volleyed the ball to steady it and moved it to his right foot before chipping a shot into the goal over a helpless Gallese.

Arriola then iced the match with a ground-hugging shot into the net off Gallese in the 84th minute.

It was the fourth home loss for Orlando this season. The Lions only dropped a combined three regular-season games over the past two campaigns.

It was the sides’ first meeting since a scoreless tie in September 2020. The series continues to be dominated by FC Dallas, who have won four of the seven all-time meetings.

–Field Level Media