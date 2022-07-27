Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux signs 2-year, $20.8M extension

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux signed a two-year, $20.8 million extension, his agents said Wednesday.

The deal, negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Godchaux, 27, was entering the final year of a contract that will pay him $6.5 million this season.

He played in all 17 games (16 starts) in his first season with the Patriots in 2021, posting 65 tackles and a sack.

A fifth-round pick by Miami in 2017, he had 179 tackles and three sacks in 52 games (42 starts) for the Dolphins.

–Field Level Media