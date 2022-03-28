Patriots to go without coordinators in 2022

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots won’t have a coordinator on the offensive side of the ball either in 2022.

Speaking at the NFL league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday he won’t officially name an offensive coordinator for this season. He hasn’t had a defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2018.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said. “We don’t have to call any (plays) for a while.”

Belichick did not say who will call plays for the Patriots on either offense or defense. But he’s not replacing longtime OC Josh McDaniels, who left to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fired in Detroit, Patricia is back on Belichick’s staff, as is former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. While Patricia’s background is on defense and Judge’s with special teams, Belichick said both of them will work on offense.

“It’s important that all our players get good coaching,” Belichick said. “And we plan on doing that.”

