Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson injures ankle vs. Chargers

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers late in the first quarter due to an ankle injury.

Stevenson was dropped for a loss of 1 yard by Los Angeles linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who forced and recovered a fumble on the play. Stevenson’s leg got caught under Tuipulotu’s body, and the running back then had to be helped off the field by trainers with 4:13 remaining in the opening quarter.

Stevenson, 25, is questionable to return.

Prior to exiting, Stevenson, 25, had nine carries for 40 yards. He entered Sunday with 580 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games this season.

