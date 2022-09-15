Patriots QB Mac Jones (illness) misses practice

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones missed practice Thursday with an illness.

NFL Network reported that Jones had an upset stomach, adding it’s not believed to be COVID-19.

Brian Hoyer is Jones’ primary backup. Rookie Bailey Zappe is also on the active roster.

Jones, 24, was a full participant in practice Wednesday after injuring his back during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. X-rays were negative after Jones was injured on a roughing the passer penalty.

Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Dolphins.

The Patriots (0-1) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media