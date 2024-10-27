New England Patriots game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report and upcoming 2024 Patriots schedule

Is there a New England Patriots game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Pats fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Patriots schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

New England Patriots game today

When is the next New England Patriots game? Sunday, October 27 Who are the Patriots playing? New York Jets Where are the Patriots playing? Gillette Stadium What time does the Patriots game start? 1:00 PM ET What channel to watch Patriots today? CBS Where can we stream the Patriots game? NFL+

Is there a Patriots game today?

There is a Patriots game today. The New England Patriots resume their 2024 NFL schedule Sunday with a game against the New York Jets.

What time is the Patriots game today?

The next Patriots game kick-off is at 1:00 PM ET.

What channel is the New England Patriots game on?

The next Patriots game will air exclusively on CBS.

How can I listen to New England Patriots game today?

All Patriots games are broadcast on 98.5 FM The Sports Hub.

New England Patriots injury report

Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest New England Patriots injury report.

Brenden Schooler – Questionable

Kyle Dugger – Questionable

Rawkwon McMillan – Questionable

Daniel Ekuale – Questionable

Vederian Lowe – Questionable

Keion White – Questionable

Sione Takitaki – Questionable

Layden Robinson – Out

Ja’Lynn Polk – Out

David Andrews – IR

Alex Austin – IR

Ja’Whaun Bentley – IR

Oshane Ximines – IR

Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. – IR

How many wins do the New England Patriots have?

The 2024 New England Patriots currently own a 1-6 record on the current NFL standings.

Where are the Patriots in the Standings?

The 2024 New England Patriots are currently in last place in the AFC East.

Where do the Patriots play?

The Patriots currently play home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots schedule 2024

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 Patriots 16, Bengals 10 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 15 Seahawks 23, Patriots 20 1:00 PM FOX 3 September 19 Jets 24, Patriots 3 8:15 PM Prime Video 4 September 29 49ers 30, Patriots 13 4:05 PM FOX 5 October 6 Dolphins 15, Patriots 10 1:00 PM FOX 6 October 13 Texans 41, Patriots 21 1:00 PM CBS 7 October 20 Jaguars 32, Patriots 16 9:30 AM NFL Network 8 October 27 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 9 November 3 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 10 November 10 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 11 November 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX 12 November 24 @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 13 December 1 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 14 BYE 15 December 15 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 16 December 22 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 17 December 29 Los Angeles Chargers TBA TBA 18 January 5 Buffalo Bills TBA TBA

New England Patriots stats

Below you can get a look at the latest Patriots NFL stats from the 2024 season.

New England Patriots record by year

2023: 4-13

4-13 2022: 8-9

8-9 2021: 10-7

10-7 2020: 7-9

7-9 2019: 12-4

12-4 2018: 11-5

11-5 2017: 13-3

