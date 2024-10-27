fbpx

New England Patriots game today: TV info, Week 8 injury report and upcoming 2024 Patriots schedule

Updated:
Follow Us

Is there a New England Patriots game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Pats fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Patriots schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Related: Where do the New England Patriots land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

New England Patriots game today

When is the next New England Patriots game?Sunday, October 27
Who are the Patriots playing?New York Jets
Where are the Patriots playing?Gillette Stadium
What time does the Patriots game start?1:00 PM ET
What channel to watch Patriots today?CBS
Where can we stream the Patriots game?NFL+

Is there a Patriots game today?

There is a Patriots game today. The New England Patriots resume their 2024 NFL schedule Sunday with a game against the New York Jets.

What time is the Patriots game today?

The next Patriots game kick-off is at 1:00 PM ET.

What channel is the New England Patriots game on?

The next Patriots game will air exclusively on CBS.

Related: Where do the New England Patriots land in our latest NFL defense rankings?

How can I listen to New England Patriots game today?

All Patriots games are broadcast on 98.5 FM The Sports Hub.

New England Patriots injury report

patriots game today
Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest New England Patriots injury report.

  • Brenden Schooler – Questionable
  • Kyle Dugger – Questionable
  • Rawkwon McMillan – Questionable
  • Daniel Ekuale – Questionable
  • Vederian Lowe – Questionable
  • Keion White – Questionable
  • Sione Takitaki – Questionable
  • Layden Robinson – Out
  • Ja’Lynn Polk – Out
  • David Andrews – IR
  • Alex Austin – IR
  • Ja’Whaun Bentley – IR
  • Oshane Ximines – IR
  • Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. – IR

How many wins do the New England Patriots have?

The 2024 New England Patriots currently own a 1-6 record on the current NFL standings.

Where are the Patriots in the Standings?

The 2024 New England Patriots are currently in last place in the AFC East.

Related: 10 NFL players that could retire after the season, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Where do the Patriots play?

The Patriots currently play home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots schedule 2024

patriots game today
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 8Patriots 16, Bengals 101:00 PMCBS
2September 15Seahawks 23, Patriots 201:00 PMFOX
3September 19Jets 24, Patriots 38:15 PMPrime Video
4September 2949ers 30, Patriots 134:05 PMFOX
5October 6Dolphins 15, Patriots 101:00 PMFOX
6October 13Texans 41, Patriots 211:00 PMCBS
7October 20Jaguars 32, Patriots 169:30 AMNFL Network
8October 27New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
9November 3@ Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
10November 10@ Chicago Bears1:00 PMFOX
11November 17Los Angeles Rams1:00 PMFOX
12November 24@ Miami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
13December 1Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
14BYE
15December 15@ Arizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
16December 22@ Buffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS
17December 29Los Angeles ChargersTBATBA
18January 5Buffalo BillsTBATBA

New England Patriots stats

Below you can get a look at the latest Patriots NFL stats from the 2024 season.

New England Patriots record by year

  • 2023: 4-13
  • 2022: 8-9
  • 2021: 10-7
  • 2020: 7-9
  • 2019: 12-4
  • 2018: 11-5
  • 2017: 13-3

Also Read: How To Watch the New England Patriots Live

Mentioned in this article:

More About: