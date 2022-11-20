Patriots center David Andrews (thigh) exits game vs. Jets

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots center David Andrews exited Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets in the first quarter with a thigh injury.

Andrews sustained the injury during a 7-yard passing play with 2:21 left to play in the opening frame. He was helped off the field by trainers and didn’t appear to be able to put weight on his leg.

After spending some time on the sideline, Andrews was taken down the locker room and was seen grimacing. His return is questionable.

James Ferentz took over at center.

Andrews, 30, has made eight starts this season after starting all 17 games last year. He is in his seventh season with the Patriots and was making his 94th start in 97 games on Sunday.

–Field Level Media