Patrick Reed (ankle) withdraws from The Northern Trust

Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Patrick Reed (USA) tees off on the third hole during round three of the men’s individual stroke play of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust, the first of three events of the FedEx Cup playoffs, on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

He won the tournament in 2019 at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., the site of this week’s action.

This is the second straight withdrawal for Reed, who also pulled out of the season-ending Wyndham Championship last week.

At No. 22 in the FedEx Cup playoffs point standings, he is in no jeopardy of missing next week’s BMW Championship, but his spot on the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team could be in peril.

Reed, 31, is ninth in the Ryder Cup points standings, and the top six points finishers receive automatic berths. Captain Steve Stricker will make his six captain’s picks following the Tour Championship.

The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Reed won the Farmers Insurance Open in January but hasn’t finished in the top 10 since the Memorial Tournament in June. Most recently, he tied for 31st at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and was T22 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reed has a 7-3-2 record in his previous Ryder Cup appearances.

–Field Level Media