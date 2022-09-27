Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes downplays on-field argument with Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not suffered through many frustrating Sundays on the football field since they made him a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes boasts a 52-14 regular-season record as a starter. He’s earned an NFL MVP award and Super Bowl MVP honors. When he is frustrated, there has to be a reason.

We saw that first-hand late in the second quarter of Kansas City’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Heading into the locker room for halftime, Mahomes could be seen getting into it with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The argument lasted a while and got pretty heated before head coach Andy Reid seperated Mahomes from Bieniemy.

Some context is needed here. Kansas City had the ball at its own 46-yard line with 34 seconds left in the second quarter. After a holding call pushed the team back to the 36, Mahomes missed JuJu Smith-Schuster deep down the field. At that point, Bieniemy decided on a run up the middle to get out of dodge with a 14-10 lead.

Patrick Mahomes clarifies argument with Eric Bieniemy

“Yeah, I think after seeing the video, I see why people thought it’s a bigger deal than it actually was. Obviously, as an offensive player, and someone that wants to score every single time your on the field, I wanted to take another chance and try to get it down the field and get out of bounds or something like that and try to give us a chance to either throw a Hail Mary or kick a field goal. But they had kind of made the decision—not just coach Bieniemy; I think it was coach Reid and the whole offensive staff—that we were in a good spot.” Patrick Mahomes on 610 Sports Radio

Mahomes added that “I always want to score. I think that’s who I am.” Honestly, who would want it any other way? The competitive fire can’t be knocked.

As for the decision-making process, Kansas City found itself up by four points at the half. It received the ball to open the third quarter, scoring a field goal to take a 17-10 lead in the process.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, it’s the rest of the game that didn’t turn out well. Kansas City didn’t score the rest of the game with its final three possessions ending in a turnover on downs, missed field goal and an interception, respectively. Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hit Jelani Woods for the game-winning 12-yard touchdown pass with just 24 seconds remaining.

Patrick Mahomes stats (Week 3): 20-of-35 passing, 262 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 78.5 QB rating

As you can see, Mahomes was not at his best in Week 3. He opened the season throwing seven touchdowns against two interceptions in wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. Everything is going to be OK here despite the argument between Kansas City’s star quarterback and its highly-respected offensive coordinator.

Mahomes and Co. look to rebound this coming Sunday night against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It should be a blast.