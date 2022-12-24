Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs flatten slumping Seahawks

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Kansas City Chiefs remained tied with Buffalo in the AFC playoff race with a 24-10 win against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

Mahomes completed 16 of 28 passes for 224 yards for the Chiefs (12-3), who won for the eighth time in their past nine games. The Bills hold the potential tiebreaker, however, because of a 24-20 victory Oct. 16 at Kansas City.

K.C.’s Isiah Pacheco rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries and Travis Kelce had six receptions for 113 yards.

The Seahawks (7-8) lost for the fifth time in their past six games to remain just below the playoff line in the NFC.

Geno Smith was 25-of-40 passing for 215 yards for Seattle, with one touchdown and one interception.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 107 yards on 26 attempts and DK Metcalf had seven catches for 81 yards.

Kansas City’s defense dominated the first half as the Chiefs built a 17-3 lead.

The Chiefs led 14-0 before the Seahawks managed a first down. Seattle went three-and-out on its first four possessions before getting its initial first down midway through the second quarter.

The Chiefs opened the scoring as Mahomes flipped the ball ahead to Kadarius Toney on an end-around. Toney bobbled the pass but hung on and scored from 8 yards out with 6:41 remaining in the first quarter.

With 8:56 left in the second, Jerick McKinnon took a screen pass from Mahomes in the right flat and broke two tackles on his way to a 9-yard touchdown.

Kansas City’s Harrison Butker kicked a 47-yard field goal with 2:40 left in the half to make it 17-0.

The Seahawks finally started moving the ball with their two-minute offense, driving 90 yards in 11 plays for Jason Myers’ 22-yard field goal on the final play before the intermission.

Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill intercepted a Smith pass in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs then drove 80 yards, capped by Mahomes’ 3-yard dive to the right pylon, to make it 24-3 with 4:42 left.

Seattle’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Smith to tight end Noah Fant with 2:25 left.

–Field Level Media