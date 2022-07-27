Patrick Cantlay: No plans ‘at the moment’ to leave for LIV Golf

Credit: Akash Pamarthy / USA TODAY NETWORK

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay said on Wednesday that he has no plans “at the moment” to leave for the upstart LIV Golf Series when this PGA Tour season concludes.

Cantlay, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour, made the comments ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament in Detroit.

Cantlay, 30, was first asked if he was upset by the rumors linking him to the LIV Golf tour.

“Not really,” Cantlay said. “I don’t take too much stock in outside noise.”

He was then asked if he’d like to dispel rumors about him leaving for LIV after the FedExCup.

“Right, I don’t have any plans at the moment to leave after the FedExCup,” Cantlay responded.

He was also asked to what degree money is as a motivating factor when determining events to play.

“Yeah, I think anytime anyone’s playing their profession, money’s a big contributing motivator,” he said.

–Field Level Media