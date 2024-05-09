NBA makes decision on Patrick Beverley discipline after multiple incidents

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Enigmatic veteran guard Patrick Beverley found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons this past Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks player was seen throwing a basketball at fans during their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on May 2.

His reaction came after chants of “Cancun on 3″ broke out. It was the Pacers’ fans way of saying that Milwaukee was going home for the spring as the team was on the verge of being eliminated.

Later that evening, Beverley disrespected longtime ESPN producer Malinda Adams in refusing to answer questions from her because she did not subscribe to his podcast. It’s a real thing that happened.

Related: Updated NBA Playoff and Finals predictions

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley four games

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Beverley’s actions took place during and after the Bucks’ 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on May 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.” NBA press release on Patrick Beverley suspension

Some might think that the NBA went easy on Beverley given his reputation since joining the Association as a member of the Houston Rockets back in 2012. That’s certainly up for debate.

What we do know is that this situation is not over for Beverley. He’s currently a subject of an investigation by the Indianapolis Police Department. Beverley is also slated to become a free agent this summer. It remains to be seen if these incidents will have an impact on his market.