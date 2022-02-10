Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbook ‘The Real Magician’

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Today is the NBA trade deadline and Minnesota Timberwolves starting point guard Patrick Beverley is in the news, but it’s not for trade rumors. It’s because of what he called Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Russell Westbrook.

Although they possess very different skill sets, both players are fierce competitors who leave it all on the floor. More specifically, the two have a storied past where tensions have risen before.

Back in 2019, when his star was as bright as ever, Westbrook went at Pat Bev and had some uncompromising things to say about the feisty defensive pest.

“Pat Bev trick y’all like he play defense,” Westbrook said, via The Associated Press. “He don’t guard nobody, man. It’s just running around doing nothing. As you seen what happened — 47. All that commotion to get 47.” Russell Westbook on Patrick Beverley in 2019

Alright, so it’s been established that, according to Russ, “all Pat Bev does is run around”. OK. Keep that in mind.

Related: Discover the latest NBA trade rumors

Years later, Patrick Beverley hasn’t forgotten

It may have taken him a few years to have his own viral response, but Patrick Beverley has officially gotten back at Russell Westbrook in a big way.

I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2022

With that, NBA Twitter lost it, Russ will forever be known as The Real Magician. Honestly, we would share some tweets, but most aren’t too appropriate, but you know how to use the Googles.

Westbrook has experienced plenty of struggles as of late with the Lakers, having been benched twice this week alone and generally not making a large impact even when he is on the floor. There’s a reason why Westbook has changed teams three times in the past three years and is once again linked to more trades this year.

As far as the nickname, we can thank Pat Bev forever for this one, but it appears as though The Real Magician moniker may be here to stay for Westbrook because fans are loving it. Sometimes that’s just the way it works. Who knows, maybe someday he can make it to the Orlando Magic and it will come full circle. Oh how beautiful the irony would be.