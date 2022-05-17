Patrice Bergeron among Selke finalists for 11th straight year

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins center and four-time winner Patrice Bergeron was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy on Tuesday for the 11th consecutive season.

Bergeron, who is mulling retirement, won the trophy in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Bergeron is joined by Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames and Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers as finalists for the award, given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Barkov is the defending Selke winner while Lindholm is a first-time finalist. Lindholm could become the first player in Flames history to win it.

Bergeron led the NHL in face-off wins (991) for the seventh time in his career while posting the top win percentage (61.9) in the NHL.

Barkov is looking to become the seventh player in NHL history (second active, along with Bergeron) to win the award in consecutive seasons. Barkov ranked fourth among NHL forwards with a career-best +36 rating.

Lindholm posted a +61 rating in 82 games, behind only linemate Johnny Gaudreau (+64) as the NHL’s best in the past 34 years.

–Field Level Media