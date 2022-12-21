Pascal Siakam’s 52-point day ends New York Knicks’ winning streak

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks went into Wednesday night with an eight-game winning streak. But Pascal Siakam didn’t care about the feelings of fans at Madison Square Garden.

All Siakam did was lead his Toronto Raptors to victory, putting forth a career day in the process. In other words, Spicy P delivered his hottest performance yet, leaving Julius Randle and the Knicks with a bad taste in their mouths.

Pascal Siakam’s career day leads Toronto Raptors to victory

To say that Spicy P took over this game would be an understatement. At one point, Siakam had scored 17 consecutive points to close out the third quarter, giving him 43 after three frames. In all, Siakam took 25 shots and missed just eight of them. And he only chipped in two three-point shots.

Siakam did a lot of his damage from the charity stripe, hitting 16-of-18 free throws to lead the way in 41 minutes on the night. It was a spectacular effort from wire to wire.

Pascal Siakam’s stat line vs Knicks: 52 points (career-high), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal

Siakam’s previous career high was 44 points, which he’s actually achieved three times before. Amazingly, he also became the first player to score 50 or more at MSG since James Harden went off for 61 back in 2019.

The Raptors entered the night with the NBA’s longest current losing streak, at six games. They nearly ended the streak on Monday but evidently came up short, losing by three to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s the full performance, in all its glory, showing off each shot Siakam made on the night.

Here are all 17 made field goals from Pascal Siakam on his way to 52 points

(17/25 FG, 2/6 3PT, 16/18 FT, 9 REB, 7 AST)



Yessir. pic.twitter.com/AajuZJPW9m — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) December 22, 2022

Not a bad day for the Cameroon native. Siakam came into the day averaging 25 points per game, and it’s safe to say that number will be spiking after tonight’s effort.

