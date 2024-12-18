Parker Retzlaff set for new NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2025

Credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Parker Retzlaff is continuing his NASCAR Xfinity Series journey with Alpha Prime Racing in what is now the No. 4 Chevrolet next season.

This is the renumbered No. 43, with the new number becoming available after the closure of JD Motorsports.

Retzlaff is coming off a successful tenure at Jordan Anderson Racing that saw his accumulate 12 top-10s in 77 starts with two poles at Richmond and Martinsville. He also had a chance to win a Cup race at Daytona.

The 21-year-old will pair with Brennan Poole, who finished 16th in the driver standings last year and placed the No. 44 car 18th in the owners standings.

However, 12 DNFs last year for Retzlaff held him back to a 21st place championship finish.

“I feel like we still have something to prove,” Retzlaff said. “We all want to win races, be consistent and prove we’re here to compete. Everyone here has told me how much they believe in me and what I can do.”

A sponsorship lineup and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

“I’m humbled, honestly,” Retzlaff said. “Obviously I wouldn’t be here without the support of my partners – who I’m really excited to announce later,” Retzlaff said. “Tommy and Caesar have put together an awesome team. It’s a big confidence booster for me to go into 2025 with a group that really wants me here.”