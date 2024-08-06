Paris Olympics medal count today: See where United States lands, led by Simone Biles

For the second straight Olympics, Valarie Allman came up golden in the women’s discus.

After winning three years ago in Tokyo, Allman repeated Monday in Paris with a toss of 69.50 meters, about a half-meter farther than she flung it for her first gold. She’s the first U.S. woman to repeat as a gold medalist in the event.

Half a world away in Tahiti, the U.S. added another gold medal when Caroline Marks edged Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s surfing championship match, 10.50-10.33. The surfing competition had been pushed back from last week because of a lack of waves.

Simone Biles finished her participation in Paris with a silver medal in the floor final. Biles collected her 11th Olympic medal, making her the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history.

Sam Kendricks bagged his second Olympic medal in the pole vault, earning a silver after getting bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. Kendricks was forced to withdraw from Tokyo in 2021 after a positive COVID-19 test.

The U.S. picked up a bronze in women’s 3-on-3 basketball, rallying to beat Canada 16-13 as Dearica Hamby nailed a tie-breaking foul shot with 1:17 left and Cierra Burdick canned two free throws in the last minute.

2024 Paris Olympics medal count:

United States 79

China 53

France 48

Great Britain 42

Australia 33

Gold Medals:

United States 21

China 21

France 13

Australia 13

Great Britain 12

United States gold medal winners on Monday:

