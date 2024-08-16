Magic star Paolo Banchero has a bold opinion on how his team stacks up against the Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

While the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to reach the Finals from the East, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero thinks his squad is just as good as any of those title contenders.

The Eastern Conference is set up to be a lot of fun in the new season. The conference has three legitimate title contenders, including the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. However, some sleeper teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat will be very dangerous as well in 2024-25.

Another one of those sleeper squads is the Orlando Magic. The young team took another nice step forward last season and made the Cavaliers earn every bit of their seven-game first-round playoff win earlier this year. That showing, as well as being a top-five team in the East standings last year is part of why Paolo Banchero is very confident about where his team fits in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

“We feel like we’re right there [among the East’s best teams]. I remember last year we started the year off as a top three, top two seed, and everybody thought it was a fluke. Everybody thought we were going to be a Play-In team and drop out of the top of the East,” Banchero said during a Friday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Paolo Banchero stats (2023-24): 22.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 34% 3PT



“We finished strong and got the fifth seed. And had a chance to get the two-seed at the end of the season. I got better. All of us got better. We’ve got some new pieces that are going to help a lot. We are trying to make some noise and I think we should be a top-four, top-three team and have a chance to win the East.”

The Magic’s biggest addition this summer was veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While the 76ers signed Paul George, and hopefully will have Joel Embiid for more of the season. The Knicks added talented two-way star Mikal Bridges and were without All-Star Julius Randle for the final month of the season. And the Celtics are still the best team in basketball.

Confidence is key, but Banchero’s opinion is a very bold one ahead of a season where the East will be a very tough place to compete.

