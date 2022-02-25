Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas signs 3-year contract

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas signed a three-year contract on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced by the club, however NFL Network reported it is worth a total of $16.95 million with $8 million fully guaranteed. He will receive $6.435 million in the first year of the contract, per the report.

Thomas, 25, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

Thomas had 18 catches for 188 yards and zero touchdowns last season. He has 90 receptions for 802 yards and four scores in 65 career games (30 starts) since being selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media