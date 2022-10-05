Panthers S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) placed on IR

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss the team’s next four games.

Chinn sustained a hamstring injury after playing just six snaps in Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 24-year-old recorded 117 and 107 tackles in his first two seasons to become one of three players in franchise history to reach triple digits in tackles in his first two campaigns. Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason also accomplished the feat.

Chinn has 20 tackles and one sack in four games (all starts) this season.

Veteran safety Juston Burris was signed from the practice squad to replace Chinn.

Burris, 29, has totaled 147 tackles and six interceptions in 75 career games (31 starts) with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Panthers.

